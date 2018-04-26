Tea Real Hot: Kelis Says Nas Abused Her, Breaks Down Bitter Custody Battle Woes [VIDEO]

Over the course of their five-year marriage, rapper Nas and singer-turned-cooking expert Kelis made headlines for all the right and wrong reasons, most especially in the wake of their union. In a new and exclusive chat, Kelis shares details from her perspective regarding their tumultuous marriage and claims the Queensbridge rapper abused her while also sharing what she went through while pregnant with their son, Knight.

Hollywood Unlocked exclusively reports:

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, the “Milkshake” singer got candid about what led to her divorcing the “Illmatic” rapper while she was pregnant with their son Knight.

“There was a lot of mental and physical abuse”, Kelis said.

Kelis also revealed why she has chosen to stay silent on their relationship. Since becoming a chef and launching her successful brand Bounty & Full, the mother of two has been busy living her best life with her husband and two sons, Knight, 8, and Sheperd, 2.

“I’m living my life. I’m cooking. I’m raising my kids and I’m very private.” the “Food” singer said.

Despite how happy Kelis is at home, her name remains in media headlines over her custody battle with Nas.

“His memory is definitely faulty. I’ve waited 9 years to say anything. I have never talked about this man. The amount of airing out that I could do and don’t do is what our kids will find out.” Kelis stated.

Nas has yet to respond to the domestic abuse allegations, but this definitely turns their bitter custody battle on its rear.

