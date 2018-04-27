Janelle Monae Drops New Album ‘Dirty Computer’ [LISTEN]

After coming out to Rolling Stone and giving a very open and insightful interview to The Breakfast Club, Janelle Monae caps off her week with the release of her highly anticipated third studio LP, Dirty Computer.

Coming in at an impressive 14 cuts deep and featuring appearances from Brian Wilson, Zoe Kravitz, and Pharrell Williams, Dirty Computer is the type of album that is sure to have something for everyone regardless of musical preference. It also doesn’t hurt that Janelle named Prince her mentor and was a big influence on her before he passed away (R.I.P.).

Check out Dirty Computer below and let us know your thoughts on Janelle Monae’s latest offering.