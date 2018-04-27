RIP: Apple Decides It Will No Longer Make AirPort Routers

If you were a fan of Apple’s routers, this is not the news you want to hear. Yesterday (April 26), the tech giant announced they will be getting out of the router business.

Engadget revealed Apple will be discontinuing its Time Capsule, AirPort Extreme and AirPort routers and sell off the remaining hardware they have. If you still happen to own any one of those models the company will continue to provide updates in the form of bug fixes and security patches. Keep in mind the last update that was sent out was back in 2013.

Apple’s decision to stop making routers should come as no surprise, it was reported back in November 2016 that company disbanded the hardware division that was responsible for creating the routers. Apple’s router business took a hit and is now obsolete thanks to the rising popularity of wifi systems Google Wifi, Ero and the Linksys Velop. Apple does sell the latter in its stores.

This doesn’t mean they will be out of the router business forever. In a statement sent to Engadget the company revealed that there is a possibility in the future, it will revisit the router business. We won’t be surprised at all if they surprise us with a new model at a future event. This move sounds more like them going back to the drawing board and rethinking its strategy.

—

Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / Getty