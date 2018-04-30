Michael B. Jordan & ‘Black Panther’ Co-Writer Joe Robert Cole Team Up For Netflix’s ‘Failsafe’

Michael B. Jordan‘s star turn as Killmonger in Marvel’s smash hit Black Panther has inspired a reconnection of sorts between himself and the film’s co-writer. It was announced today that Netflix secured rights to a film adaption of Vault Comics’ Failsafe which will have Joe Robert Cole penning the script for the upcoming original film with Jordan’s production company also involved.

Deadline reports:

The project was pitched on the heels of the Black Panther’s record-breaking theatrical run, and numerous suitors emerged for a re-team between Cole, who wrote that script with director Ryan Coogler, and Jordan, who turned in a powerhouse performance as Killmonger. Sources put the deal in the seven figure range. Jordan, currently reprising in Creed 2 and who will be at Cannes when Fahrenheit 451 plays there, has set up numerous projects through his company. In high demand, he’ll decide whether or not to star when the script comes in. The subject matter certainly fits his wheelhouse.

The protagonist is John Ravane, a legendary insurgent hunter who thought he had executed the last nanotech-enhanced super soldier, in a personal battle that included the kidnap of his daughter. A decade later, it becomes clear that sleeper agents scattered around the country are activating, in an attempt to take over New York, and the government leader who pressed him into duty last time has been exposed as corrupt. The comic is written by Desanto and Todd Farmer.

