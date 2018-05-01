Home > News

WATCH: Charlamagne Interviews Kanye West For Damn Near 2 Hours [VIDEO]

Yeezy and Charlamagne make for an epic interview.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Kanye West & Charlamagne Interview

Source: screen cap / screen cap

So this is why Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West were seen kicking it in Calabas, besides playing the new album. The Breakfast Club host sat down with Yeezy for an in-depth interview that lasted almost two hours. 

We’ll get back to you on the details, so watch it below on the interim below.

One particular quote that stands out already is Ye telling Charlamagne, “I use the world as my therapist.” He also said elements of his mental breakdown were “fire.”

Considering his use of Twitter, he wasn’t lying. It’s good to see the vulnerable Yeezy vs. that guy talking reckless on the tweets.

Photo: screen cap

Charlamage Tha God , Kanye West

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE