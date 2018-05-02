‘Unsolved’ Creator Shares His Side On Who Killed 2Pac & The Notorious B.I.G.

USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. just wrapped up its finale show Tuesday night, and now viewers are left scrambling for answers with what was presented in the series. Unsolved creator Kyle Long shared with Vulture his thoughts on who murdered 2Pac and Biggie Smalls but wants viewers to come away with their own conclusions.

Vulture writes:

I want to start with a very obvious question: Who do you think killed Tupac and who do you think killed Biggie?

I’ll answer, but I’m curious because you just watched it — what do you think the takeaway is supposed to be?

Well, my takeaway was that Orlando Anderson, a member of the South Side Crips, shot Tupac, and that Poochie shot Biggie as retaliation for Tupac’s murder at the behest of Suge Knight.

Yeah.

But at the very end, Russell Poole says something about Suge being the real target on the night Tupac was killed, which adds another question mark.

I really wanted to lay it all out there and let the audience decide, but to me, the Tupac of it all is really quite simple. It was Orlando Anderson.

What has happened since we made the show, which is fascinating to me, is that Keffe D went on a documentary called the Death Row Chronicles and confessed again. He doesn’t have immunity in that confession. He tried to get cute and says, “Oh, I handed the gun into the back seat, but I don’t know who pulled the trigger.” You watch it, and it’s like, He just confessed without immunity to being an accessory to murder. They should go arrest him.

Now, there are details that will never be 100 percent clear. But Keffe D and the South Side Crips killed Tupac, and everyone in that car except Keffe D is dead. If he doesn’t get arrested, I’ll have a hard time swallowing that one.

The entire interview is a fascinating look at the facts, speculation, and urban legend of the murders of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars at the time. Hip-Hop Wired visited the set of Unsolved last year during filming, getting a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the entertaining series.

If you’ve already taken in Unsolved, what are your thoughts on who killed 2Pac and Biggie Smalls? Sound off in the comments.

