The Jux: Queens Teen Liberated Of His Air Jordans While On The Street [VIDEO]

Just because it’s 2018 doesn’t mean you can’t get caught slipping. A Queens teen learned this the hard way when he got robbed of his Air Jordans by three men who hopped out of a car to pull the caper and dash off with the goods.

Police released footage of the jux, and the victim clearly didn’t help his cause. He is seen enthralled with whatever was on his smartphone screen, oblivious to the car that drove by with the culprits, while rocking what looks like a pair of the OFF White x Air Jordan 1’s.

This is where we mention that said shoe is currently going for between $2000 and $3500 on Stadium Goods.

The three thieves park, calmly exit the vehicle, then proceed to run up on the 17-year-old homie and take the J’s right off his feet. The teen, in his socks, ran after the assaulters who dipped into the white sedan and broke out.

According to the New York Post, the incident went down at in front of 143-32 Quince Ave. in Flushing around 12:30 p.m. this past Saturday (April 28). The victim was taken to Flushing Hospital with minor injuries while the thieves also got him for his wallet which contained $10 cash and a debit card.

The crooks were foul, and considering they got caught on camera, they will be arrested sooner than later.

But watch where you go and maneuver while rocking kicks worth 2 – 3 racks on your feet. Stay safe out here.

Photo: YouTube