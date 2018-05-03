Deadpool Steals The Show In Céline Dion’s Video to “Ashes”

Now that Thanos has left the MCU in shambles and moviegoers in emotional distress, Deadpool is taking advantage of comic book fans need for a good ol’ pick-me-up. After witnessing the catastrophic events of Avengers: Infinity War, the Merc with the Mouth joins Céline Dion to help you mend that broken heart.,

With just a few weeks until Deadpool 2 hits theaters and gives fanboys a reason to smile again, Céline Dion has dropped a visual for the film’s soundtrack cut, “Ashes” and it actually features a Stiletto heel rocking Deadpool dancing around the Canadian crooner. We’re not sure if cutting a rug is part of Deadpool’s mutant abilities but if they’re not then he must’ve been a ballerina before turning into an assassin cause he did the damn thing.

Check out the new Deadpool featured clip to Céline Dion’s “Ashes” below and remember Marvel fans, thy heart shall go on.

Photo: WENN.com