SR3MM: Rae Sremmurd’s New Triple Album Has Twitter On Fire

Over the past three years, Rae Sremmurd has risen to become one of Hip-Hop’s notable and consistently charting rappers with a number hits already under their belts. The Mississippi brothers released their third album today SR3MM, along with solo records for Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi to boot, and fans are giving the guys big love on Twitter.

The triple-headed effort from Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Entertainment imprint is broken up into a proper duo album in SR3MM, Swae Lee’s Swaecation, and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction. On the joint effort, Travis Scott shows up for “Close” while The Weeknd appears on “Bedtime Stories” which appears to be an early fan favorite.

On Swae Lee’s solo, he keeps it light on features with Young Thug on “Offshore” and Slim Jxmmi on “Guatemala.” Jxmmi adds Zoe Kravitz on “Anti-Social Smokers Club” and calls on Swae and Pharrell Williams on “Chanel” for his solo album.

The projects sit at an economical nine songs apiece, equaling 27 tracks in all. So far, fans are expressing their excitement over the record while giving Slim Jxmmi overdue props for his contributions to the crew. Check out the reactions below and on the following pages.

Me trying to calculate how economically feasible it is for Slim Jxmmi to have a "10,000 dollar outfit and a 100 dollar line up" #SR3MM #Jxmtro pic.twitter.com/45oc5upz5V — Ed Castillo (@ed_castillo3) May 4, 2018

This Swae Lee x Young Thug song should be the new national anthem #SR3MM — Grant Adams (@gkadams21) May 4, 2018

