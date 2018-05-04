R. Kelly AKA R. Smelly Says Reports On Alleged Sexual Conduct Destroying His Legacy

R. Kelly apparently isn’t heeding the demands of those who want him to go quietly in the night, and he’s pushing back on a growing campaign to hold him accountable for the alleged sexual mistreatment of young women. In a statement, the “pied piper of r&pee” believes that the media is out to destroy his legacy despite the R&B singer doing a fine job of that on his own.

On the heels of the “#MuteRKelly” campaign, and a BBC documentary that dove into the allegations of the singer running a secret sex cult, Kelly issued a statement Friday (May 4) stating that these reports are an attempt to tarnish his achievements. Further, this appears to be new attempts by the beleaguered artist’s team to rehab his image and keep the heat off his back in the wake of the “Times Up” movement against sexual misconduct in entertainment.

The Associated Press broke the news of Kelly’s statement where he referred to himself as a “God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father.”

Kelly seems intent with going down with the ship despite calls from many across the entertainment industry to have his music removed from airwaves and for him to lose his record deal.

—

Photo: Getty