WATCH: Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” Video

Donald Glover had a busy Saturday night. Besides hosting SNL, he was also the musical guest—and shortly after performing a new tune called “This Is America” as Childish Gambino, he dropped its video.

Not that’s how you take advantage of a moment. Don’t be fooled by all the happy dancing vibes as the video also serves as a testimony against gun violence.

Also, it’s like the motherload when it comes to potential gifs.

Production is creditied to Doomsday with Ibra Ake and Fam Rothstein of Wolf + Rothstein, and Gambino is rapping again. Check out the Hiro Murai-directed video for “This Is America.

Photo: WENN.com