Home > News

WATCH: Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” Video

Donald Glover is so woke.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Source: Wireless Festival 2015 – Week 2 – Day 2 – Performances Featuring: Donald Glover, Childish Gambino Where: London, United Kingdom When: 04 Jul 2015 Credit: Ricky Swift/WENN.com

Donald Glover had a busy Saturday night. Besides hosting SNL, he was also the musical guest—and shortly after performing a new tune called “This Is America” as Childish Gambino, he dropped its video. 

Not that’s how you take advantage of a moment. Don’t be fooled by all the happy dancing vibes as the video also serves as a testimony against gun violence.

Also, it’s like the motherload when it comes to potential gifs.

Production is creditied to Doomsday with Ibra Ake and Fam Rothstein of Wolf + Rothstein, and Gambino is rapping again. Check out the Hiro Murai-directed video for “This Is America.

Photo: WENN.com

Childish Gambino

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE