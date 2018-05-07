Kanye West Previews His Yeezy 700 V2’s

Kanye West is trying his best to do some damage control in the court of public opinion after spending the last week and change praising Donald Trump and saying slavery was a “choice.”

Knowing that his sneaker line is more popular in the streets than his music, Yeezy took the time out of his making America great again schedule to preview his upcoming adidas Yeezy 700 V2’s. Looking like a combination of the Mud Rat’s and 700’s, the V2’s might have a problem becoming a hit amongst the culture even though Kanye says he “love”‘s this latest silhouette. We wonder if they’ll drop in a confederate flag colorway.

Check out the pic below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these once they hit the shelves.

I love the 700 V2s pic.twitter.com/tVCUz4GZpL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 5, 2018

Photo: adidas