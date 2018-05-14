Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti Hints At Trump Bribery Which Has Ice Cube Connection

The attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, dropped a bombshell on Sunday, this after President Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen has been pushing back over their differing legal stances. Avenatti tweeted a photo of Cohen alongside what is allegedly an official from Qatar who is one of the targets of a lawsuit from Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league.

Cohen has gone on record warning Daniels that the “eyes only” agreement between her and Trump should remain with her and should not be shared with her attorney or anyone else. Cohen has been trying to angle his client in a position of legal superiority, but Avenatti isn’t taking heed.

In the tweet, Avenatti posted an image of Cohen along with two other men at a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York. While it hasn’t been confirmed, most outlets are suggesting one of the men in the photo is Qatari official Ahmed al-Rumaihi.

Warning ignored. So here it goes.

December 12, 2016 – Trump Tower. Details to follow… pic.twitter.com/aEuuhRHB4a — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 13, 2018

Mother Jones reports:

The photos include a person who appears to be Al-Rumaihi, who in late 2016 and 2017 was part of an aggressive Qatari effort to forge ties with members of the Trump administration. It has not previously been reported that Qataris, including Al-Rumaihi, met with Cohen in December 2016. Avenatti later followed up with another tweet asking why Cohen was meeting with Al-Rumaihi and Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor.

Adding to this curious development, Ice Cube and his BIG3 business partner filed a $1.2 billion lawsuit against Al-Rumaihi and others earlier this month over failure to make good on investment in the budding basketball league.

“Mr. Al-Rumaihi requested I set up a meeting between him, the Qatari government, and Stephen Bannon, and to tell Steve Bannon that Qatar would underwrite all of his political efforts in return for his support,” Kwatinetz said in a court filing. Sports Trinity, which the name of the group that BIG3 is going after, issued a statement via a press release late last month saying that Kwatinetz is operating a “smear campaign” and mismanaged funds given to BIG3.

MSNBC commentator Malcolm Nance suggested that Trump could be tried for bribery if an investigation into the former mogul’s business dealings ever ensues.

Why was Ahmed Al-Rumaihi meeting with Michael Cohen and Michael Flynn in December 2016 and why did Mr. Al-Rumaihi later brag about bribing administration officials according to a sworn declaration filed in court? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 13, 2018

This is eventually going to come out. Bribery is a high crime in the Constitution. https://t.co/5vgYDlFclT — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 13, 2018

