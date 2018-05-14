Young M.A. Held A Mother’s Day Brunch For Families Who Lost A Loved One To Gun Violence

For Father’s Day last year Jay-Z made many families happy when he bailed out incarcerated fathers who couldn’t afford their bail bond. In an effort to keep spreading love the Brooklyn way this year Young M.A. decided to do her own thing for families affected by gun violence.

This past Saturday (May 12) the “Ooouuu” rapper hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch at 3 Black Cats Cafe in Brownsville, Brooklyn courtesy of her Kweens Foundation which she announced earlier in the week.

#KweensFoundation 🙏🏽 #YoungMA A post shared by Young M.A (@youngma) on May 4, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

The brunch was inspired by the death of M.A.’s older brother who was killed himself in a gang-related shooting back in 2009. In the video Young M.A. pointed out that the broken heart tattooed on her face was dedicated to her big bro.

At the brunch, the families (who were personally chosen by Young M.A. and her mother) were able to celebrate Mother’s Day while speaking about the issue that binds them in a positive setting.

Props to Young M.A. for taking this initiative at this time and we’re hoping this becomes an annual event on a national scale.

—

Photo: Prince Williams/Getty