J. Prince Urged Notorious B.I.G To Leave Los Angeles Weeks Before His Murder

Here’s a story that Notorious B.I.G. fans, and conspiracy theorists, will eat up. Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince reportedly urged the late Brooklyn rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs to leave Los Angeles a few weeks before his murder.

Reports TMZ:

The meeting went down in February 1997, when sources connected to James tell us he’d heard B.I.G. and Puff Daddy (as he was then known) were shooting the “Hypnotize” music video. We’re told James had immediate concerns about their safety … and rushed to the set. Here’s why.

James had just been in L.A. with Scarface, one of his artists, and heard a lot of talk on the streets about a possible revenge hit. Remember, Tupac had been murdered about 6 months earlier, and there were widespread, but unsubstantiated, rumors that Puff and Biggie were involved — fueled by the west coast-east-coast feud.

We’re told James urged them to take the threats seriously and consider leaving town — especially when he saw how relaxed security was on the set — but they seemed unfazed, and more focused on completing the video.

By now you should know the story. A few weeks later, the Notorious B.I.G. was shot and killed while leaving a VIBE party at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

—

Photo: Getty