J. Prince Checks Birdman About Bad Business, Says Jas Prince Needs To Get Paid

Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince isn’t one to play the passive-aggressive game. After getting a shout out from Birdman, the music exec with the rep that’s he’s not to be messed with used the moment to demand his son, Jas Prince, get his money.
By now you should be aware that Jas Prince claims Birdman owes him money for bringing Drake to the Young Money/Cash Money fold. So far, he still hasn’t seen his loot.
J. Prince shared a clip of Birdman mentioning he considering him “family” and it triggered the Houston legend considering he’s been trying to get the Cash Money founder to pay his son, and Lil Wayne, for quite some time now.
“I’ve never been a man to use the word ‘Family’ loosely because I believe life and death is in the power of the tongue,” wrote J. Prince on Instagram. “I also walk in great respect for the universal laws, one being cause and effect, simply meaning you reap what you sow.”
He also added, “With that being said, I say to this man they call ‘@Birdman5star’ don’t forget you have children and I know you wouldn’t want them to reap the seeds you have sewn by doing bad business.”
Well damn.
Photo: Getty