Grabby Bill: Bill O’Reilly In Talks To Head Back To TV

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was pushed out by the network amid a bevy of sexual harassment allegations and news of settlement agreements going public. It appears that O’Reilly is angling for a return to television if recent negotiations pan out.

Page Six writes:

A year after O’Reilly’s abrupt exit from Fox News, where he was the top-rated host in cable news, the controversial anchor — who was forced out after the disclosure of sexual-harassment allegations and settlements paid to alleged victims — is in advanced discussions with Newsmax about developing a new show, we’re told.

Newsmax is also chasing other former Fox News talent — Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling have been approached to join as hosts of hourlong shows in prime time. Bolling already has a deal with CRTV for a digital show.

The outlet adds that nothing has been confirmed nor has O’Reilly’s management team answered inquiries.

—

Photo: Getty