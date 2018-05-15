Home > News

Grabby Bill: Bill O’Reilly In Talks To Head Back To TV

In a move nobody asked for, the former Fox News host ousted for sexual harassment allegations could be coming to Newsmax soon.

Written By Lance Strong

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was pushed out by the network amid a bevy of sexual harassment allegations and news of settlement agreements going public. It appears that O’Reilly is angling for a return to television if recent negotiations pan out.

Page Six writes:

A year after O’Reilly’s abrupt exit from Fox News, where he was the top-rated host in cable news, the controversial anchor — who was forced out after the disclosure of sexual-harassment allegations and settlements paid to alleged victims — is in advanced discussions with Newsmax about developing a new show, we’re told.

Newsmax is also chasing other former Fox News talent — Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling have been approached to join as hosts of hourlong shows in prime time. Bolling already has a deal with CRTV for a digital show.

The outlet adds that nothing has been confirmed nor has O’Reilly’s management team answered inquiries.

