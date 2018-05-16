Lil Wayne Issues An Apology to His Fans For Backing Out of His Rolling Loud Performance

This past Sunday night (May 13) Lil Wayne was scheduled to take the stage as the headliner for the Rolling Loud festival but much to the dismay of his fans, Weezy was a no show.

Just a few days before Weezy was spotted turning up at LIV with his former “daddy,” Birdman as they continue to repair their personal relationship while trying to get their business end straight.

Knowing he’d disappointed a gang of Weezy loyalists, the pint sized rapper took to Twitter to apologize to his fan base who’d attended the event to see his dreds whip around on stage only to go home empty handed.

Due to unfortunate events I kouldnt take the stage last night at Rolling Loud. I apologize to the fans that kame out. Looking forward to killing the next @RollingLoud festival stop! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 14, 2018

Well at least he apologized for missing out. These days fans are putting hands on rappers crews for backing out of their contractual duties.

The festival also decided to put out a statement on the situation and reminded fans that even without Wayne, they have a pretty deep lineup scheduled.

Last night, Lil Wayne fell unexpectedly ill ahead of his set time and had to cancel his appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. We apologize to the fans and hope that some of the special guest appearances throughout the weekend, such as Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, A$AP Rocky, hometown hero DJ Khaled, the Waffle House Hero, and the two baristas fired by Duke made for an enjoyable experience. We have a longstanding and healthy partnership with Lil Wayne and his team, and look forward to continuing to work with him and having him on a Rolling Loud stage in the near future.

But for anyone hoping to catch a Weezy show they should be looking forward to Lil Weezyana Fest this summer in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Wayne’s fan favorite album, Tha Carter III.