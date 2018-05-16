Kanye West Shares Track Lists For Kid Cudi Collaboration & Pusha T LPs

Kanye West hasn’t been anyone’s favorite person in recent weeks if the response to his recent public statements about President Donald Trump and support of Candace Owens retains its intensity. However, the Chicago superstar took it back to the music and shared a video of him working on what he became first famous for, sharing a track listing for a number of new projects.

As West announced via Twitter, he’s working on five albums for release this year. In the Twitter video posted on Tuesday (May 15), West is seen banging out a hard-as-nails beat with while sitting in front of whiteboards as he plans out the project releases.

An album he’s releasing alongside Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts and Pusha T’s project looked to be complete if the video depiction holds true. Kanye’s unnamed album. According to the video, Nas’ project with Yeezy has only yielded one named track, and truth be told it’s mighty difficult to make out the words on the boards for the rest of the slated albums, which also include Teyanna Taylor’s upcoming G.O.O.D. Music LP.

Kids See Ghosts drops on June 8. Pusha T’s joint comes this month on May 25.

Here’s what’s known about the projects and the tracks as far as names go. This is all speculative, we should note.

Pusha T Album Track List (May 25):

1. If You Know U Know

2. Sociopath

3. Game We Play

4. Come Back Baby

5. Infrared

6. Hard Piano

7. How do you Respond

8. Santaria

Kanye West album (June 1):

1. Untitled

2. Extacy

3. Wouldn’t leave

4. Untitled

5. Untitled

6. Untitled

7. Untitled

Kids See Ghosts Track List (June 8):

1. Feel The Love

2. Kids See Ghosts

3. 4th Dimension

4. Ghost Town

5. Cudi Montage

6. Devil’s Watchin

7. Reborn

Nas Album (June 15):

1. Everything

2. Untitled

3. Untitled

4. Untitled

5. Untitled

6. Untitled

7. Untitled

Teyana Taylor Album (June 22):

1. Gonna Love

2. Hold On

3. 3 Ways

4. Untitled

5. Untitled

6. Untitled

7. Untitled

—

Photo: Getty