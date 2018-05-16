J. Cole Reveals That Drake Texted Him “I Hate You” For K.O.D.’s Release

J. Cole had the internet ablaze a few weeks ago when he suddenly dropped K.O.D. on an unsuspecting public but it wasn’t just his fan base that had some extreme reactions to one of the hottest albums of 2018.

After breaking the record for Spotify’s single day streaming on an opening day, it seems like Drake knew that J. Cole’s latest offering upped the ante in the rap game and texted him a quick message that said a lot.

“Yeah, he text me and said ‘I hate you'” Cole told Angie Martinez during an in-depth interview for Power 105.1.

Of course we’re sure Drake was merely showing love and admiration for Cole’s latest album but it’s nice to know some of the games biggest rappers can rib each other without fear of it turning into an unnecessary rap beef.

Check out the interview below.