J. Cole Breaks Apple Music U.S. First-Day Streaming Record With ‘KOD’

J. Cole already has the adoration of devoted fans that support everything he drops, and it was proven once more after the release of his latest project. With his fifth studio album KOD available across all platforms, the project broke Apple Music’s first-day streaming record and did the same over at Spotify as well.

The Verge reports:

J. Cole’s fifth album, KOD, has broken Apple Music’s record for streams in the first 24 hours in the US with 64.5 million streams on its first day, Apple tells The Verge. KOD surpassed the previous record holder, Drake’s Views, by nearly 1 million streams. Seven out of the top 10 most streamed songs in a 24-hour period on Apple Music are now from KOD.

Apple Music pulled in 66 percent of the first-day streaming market share for KOD in the US, and 60 percent worldwide, continuing its run of major first-week streaming totals when it comes to hip-hop and R&B artists. Somehow Apple Music — which has 120 million fewer users than Spotify — continues to give its top competitor trouble with releases in the world’s most popular genre of music.

Spotify confirmed KOD was streamed 36.6 million times within the states.

Photo: Getty