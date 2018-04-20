J. Cole Releases ‘KOD’ LP, Cole Word Nation Are Blowing Twitter Up

J. Cole has unleashed his fifth studio album, KOD, and there was heavy anticipation from the moment it was announced earlier this week. Friday morning (April 20), the entire Cole World nation is rejoicing as their hero returns to the music scene along with a number of detractors who can’t help but throw shade at the moment.
With a total of 12 tracks, it is another J-Cole production affair with co-production coming from T-Minus and Mark Pelli on the “Kevin’s Heart” track. There are also the two curious features from kiLL edward on both “The Cut Off” and “FRIENDS” that had plenty of observers ready to dive into the mystery and if the North Carolina star discontinued the “no features” streak with his latest work.
We’ve got the reactions in from Twitter below and on the following pages, including some words from J. Cole himself explaining the record’s title, below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Getty