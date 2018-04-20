J. Cole Releases ‘KOD’ LP, Cole Word Nation Are Blowing Twitter Up

J. Cole has unleashed his fifth studio album, KOD, and there was heavy anticipation from the moment it was announced earlier this week. Friday morning (April 20), the entire Cole World nation is rejoicing as their hero returns to the music scene along with a number of detractors who can’t help but throw shade at the moment.

With a total of 12 tracks, it is another J-Cole production affair with co-production coming from T-Minus and Mark Pelli on the “Kevin’s Heart” track. There are also the two curious features from kiLL edward on both “The Cut Off” and “FRIENDS” that had plenty of observers ready to dive into the mystery and if the North Carolina star discontinued the “no features” streak with his latest work.

We’ve got the reactions in from Twitter below and on the following pages, including some words from J. Cole himself explaining the record’s title, below and on the following pages.

KOD. 3 meanings. Kids on Drugs

King Overdosed

Kill Our Demons The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 19, 2018

Grateful you staying up with me 💜💜 KOD Physicals in stores tomorrow. 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 20, 2018

J. Cole didn't give them something they could nod their heads and twerk to…. Now these niggas are saying he's over hyped and overrated. Album wasn't what they expected… Did you listen to the lyrics? Do y'all even listen to yourselves? — 🔞_XamsoN🎲 (@NosmaX_) April 20, 2018

Kendrick telling black people they were the Israelites on DAMN Hov talking generational wealth on 4:44, Nipsey talking black economics on Victory Lap & J.Cole talking about the importance of the black male image being strong Rap going back to changing the conscious of us. — Matudu Matji (@MatuduMatji) April 20, 2018

if you haven’t been with J Cole since friday night lights and all of his mixtapes do not discuss him with me — Tommy Mesisco (@tommy_mesisco) April 20, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »