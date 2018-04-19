Is Kill Edward J. Cole’s Rap Alter Ego?

The announcement of J. Cole‘s upcoming KOD album sent his fans in a frenzy to peep the artwork and tracklisting, only notice a different line of approach for the solo artist. On a pair of tracks, an artist by the name of kiLL edward was featured with fans speculating it’s nothing more than J. Cole’s alter ego.

The chatter surrounding kiLL edward began the moment J. Cole tweeted the image out on Wednesday (April 18), and shortly after a reference track featuring the artist hit the Web. The track, which certainly sounds like J. Cole, has given rise to the theory that the Dreamville boss is behind this play.

But as it stands, it isn’t as if the North Carolina star is owning up to being the mysterious figure. The chatter on Twitter is still going on and we’ve collected some responses.

What do you think, it’s gotta be J. Cole, right? Mr. No Features himself?

J. Cole's 'KOD' features kiLL edward. My first instinct said this is probably an alter ego. This year, an artist named kiLL edward released a song called "Tidal Wave (just a little reference)." Guess what? Voice is strikingly similar to Cole's.https://t.co/wvlDUrHyHV — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) April 18, 2018

For those of you that don’t know who Kill Edward is: pic.twitter.com/9Vr2RKQBVO — Cody Lightfoot (@CodyLightfoot) April 18, 2018

J cole is not on the cover of his album.. that is Edward, the demon that Cole is trying to "kill", and whom is featured on the album. Edward is the “King of Drugs” (hint the album naans KOD), and he gets kids to take drugs and eventually Edward will control and take their life. pic.twitter.com/a7eYmHL3cp — FRESHPRINCEOFBRIER (@Cody_Mac1) April 19, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »