03 Greedo Isn’t Excited About J. Cole’s New Album

If there’s one thing to be clear about 03 Greedo, the rising rapper knows how to keep the cameras rolling in his direction. By way of a tweet, the California artist threw some shade towards J.Cole by essentially saying the North Carolina star’s upcoming album this week isn’t on his must-have list.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning (April 17), 03 Greedo tweeted, “No thanx J Cole,” obviously a dig at J. Cole’s impending album release this coming Friday. Fans of 03 Greedo are well aware that he’s got strong opinions about others in the rap game, this after he showed the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur little in the way of respect. However, his heel turn on J. Cole was especially baffling considering as there didn’t seem to exist any bad blood pair between the pair.

Fans on Twitter catching wind of the tweet and threw their own shots at 03 Greedo, which he shrugged off with little effort. If it’s a tactic to keep people talking about him, it’s certainly working in his favor. Check out the tweets and replies below.

No thanx J Cole — #GodLevel 🐺 #LLLM (@03Greedo) April 17, 2018

Stop clout chasing I didnt even know who you were untill you tweeted this. pic.twitter.com/Ckrh34yGwA — Leather Suede (@MrCrossYaOver) April 17, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

