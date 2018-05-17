Popeyes Worker Quits By Performing A Rap Song, Big Pun Would Approve

A Popeyes worker decided he was going to quit his job. That itself isn’t too surprising, but this guy took it to peak levels by announcing so with a rap song.

The now ex-Popeyes employee walked into his story and made the announcement that he was quitting. This is where we point out that he also had a hypeman in tow as he proceeded to kick a rap song about his intentions set to the tune of Big Pun and Joe’s hit “Still Not A Player.”

“I don’t really wanna work here no more,” goes the updated refrain.

It, was, lit.

Did he get his last check, though?

So my cousin decided to quit his job at Popeyes today. This nigga went out in style 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c1LCk6UNvi — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@DjHelicopter23) May 16, 2018

