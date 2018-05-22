Rapsody “Pay Up,” Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump ft. Zhavia “Welcome To The Party” & More | Daily Visuals 5.21.18

If you still haven’t partaken in Rapsody’s Laila’s Wisdom then you’re playing yourself but it’s never too late to learn something new so should go do so. But until you do let the North Carolina MC’s visual to “Pay Up” entertain you as she throws a house party for her crew and enjoys her own handy work at the show.

Keeping the party going on the underground tip, Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump link up and throw it up for Deadpool one time in the Zhavia assisted visual to “Welcome To The Party.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Uncle Murda featuring Bigg Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas, and more.

RAPSODY – “PAY UP”

DIPLO, FRENCH MONTANA, & LIL PUMP FT. ZHAVIA – “WELCOME TO THE PARTY”

UNCLE MURDA FT. BIGG DOGG – “UNCLE MURDA”

THE BLACK EYED PEAS – “RING THE ALARM PT. 1, PT. 2, PT. 3”

JOHN JIGGS – “NIGHTS LIKE THIS”

LIL BABY – “CASH”

K CAMP – “WIFI”

KEY GLOCK – “BIG GLOCK”

SOB & RBE – “ONNA GANG”

YFN LUCCI & NEEK BUCKS – “ONE DAY”

YFN LUCCI – “WHO RUN IT (G HERBO REMIX)”

JAY CRITCH & HARRY FRAUD – “THOUSAND WAYS”