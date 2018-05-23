Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Ordered To Pay $10 Million Judgment

Michael Avenatti, the tough-as-nails attorney for adult actress Stormy Daniels, found himself in a bit of legal hot water. Avenatti was ordered to pay a $10 million judgment related to back taxes and business dealings.

CNN reports:

A US bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday ordered the law firm of Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti to pay a $10 million judgment to an attorney who once worked for the firm, according to court documents.

The judgment comes after Avenatti’s firm, Eagan Avenatti LLP, failed to make the first payment on a $4.85 million settlement with lawyer Jason Frank, a one-time partner at the firm. During Tuesday’s hearing, a lawyer for the federal government also said Avenatti’s firm failed to make a payment for back taxes that was due last week.

Avenatti is the managing partner of Eagan Avenatti, according to court documents.

Telling the outlet via text that the news is nothing but “sideshow,” it doesn’t appear to have a slight impact on the Daniels-Trump matter although it does put further scrutiny on Avenatti, which Trump attorney Michael Cohen will certainly seize upon after Avenatti did not disclose how he obtained payment records connected to Cohen.

