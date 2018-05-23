Robert De Niro Says Trump Is Not Welcome At Nobu Restaurants

Robert De Niro will be turning 75 this year, but don’t expect him to be resting on his laurels anytime soon despite well over half a century as an actor and a quarter of a century as a restaurant owner. De Niro spoke about his acting and business pursuits at an age where most folks are already retired, adding in the interview that President Donald Trump is not welcome at his chain of Nobu restaurants.

De Niro sat down with the Daily Mail for a wide-ranging interview that covered his career, his connection with Chef Nobu, and what he has planned next. One of the standout moments of the chat is De Niro saying that if Trump walked into a spot he was having dinner that he’d remove himself from the premises.

From the Daily Mail:

While Nobu has thrown its doors open to some of the world’s most iconic stars, one well-known public figure who will not be gracing the eatery is Trump, as Robert has made his thoughts on the President extremely well-known.

When asked who his dream dinner guest would be, Robert insisted he would never let Trump into any of the Nobu restaurants, yet cheeky Chef Nobu stated: ‘It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!’

Speaking earlier in the day, Robert said of the President: ‘I don’t care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in – I’d walk out.’

Photo: Getty