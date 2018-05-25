Pusha T’s LP ‘DAYTONA’ Sparks Black Twitter’s Whipping Work Dreams

Pusha T‘s third studio album, DAYTONA, is finally here and fans on Twitter have already delivered their hottest takes and glowing praise along with the requisite criticism.
At just seven tracks, all produced by Kanye West is the first project to see a release from the recording compound in Wyoming that the G.O.O.D. Music team has been using to create their new works. The album is light on the features with Rick Ross and West featured on a pair of tracks, keeping the focus on the Virginia rapper and G.O.O.D. Music president.
In our first listen, it does appear that West provided the perfect backdrops for Pusha’s coke and stunt raps. Time will tell if it will stick through the summer as there isn’t a clear plan for a rollout of singles, visuals or any of the traditional methods for album releases.
Check out the Twitter reactions to Pusha T’s DAYTONA below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Getty