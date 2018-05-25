Pusha T’s LP ‘DAYTONA’ Sparks Black Twitter’s Whipping Work Dreams

Pusha T‘s third studio album, DAYTONA, is finally here and fans on Twitter have already delivered their hottest takes and glowing praise along with the requisite criticism.

At just seven tracks, all produced by Kanye West is the first project to see a release from the recording compound in Wyoming that the G.O.O.D. Music team has been using to create their new works. The album is light on the features with Rick Ross and West featured on a pair of tracks, keeping the focus on the Virginia rapper and G.O.O.D. Music president.

In our first listen, it does appear that West provided the perfect backdrops for Pusha’s coke and stunt raps. Time will tell if it will stick through the summer as there isn’t a clear plan for a rollout of singles, visuals or any of the traditional methods for album releases.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Pusha T’s DAYTONA below and on the following pages.

Daytona is the first project out of Wyoming. I’m really proud of what we put together. We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving. 🙏🙏🙏 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

Fun fact: Kanye scrapped Pusha T’s entire album after he took it to him, just to tell him he could do it better, and remade the entire thing to produce it 100% on his own. 🐐 #DAYTONA — Wizard Kelly Jr. (@Asap_Steeve) May 25, 2018

I don’t know how to feel about this album only being 21 minutes. #Daytona — Inga (@sauvignonelle) May 25, 2018

Hard Piano on a LOUD ASS SYSTEM?!?!!?! I'm rocking like this #DAYTONA pic.twitter.com/spQYQcwoFe — T'Questlove (@questlove) May 25, 2018

Y'all.#DAYTONA. I don't know what to say. Push and Ye did fifty times more in 20 minutes than most of the new rappers can do in 80. — A Good Guy (@InternMatthew) May 25, 2018

been listening to #Daytona for 45 mins and haven’t moved off the 2 first records — evan auerbach (@evboogie) May 25, 2018

Photo: Getty

