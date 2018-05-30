Snoop Dogg Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Gin & Juice

Snoop Dogg continues to do it big; literally. He recently crafted a history breaking drink in ode to one of his signature songs.
The Long Beach legend set a record this past Memorial Day weekend with the help of fellow 213 members Warren G and Top Chef champion Michael Voltaggio. At the BottleRock Napa Valley festival Snoopy mixed a 550-liter gin and juice live on stage.
Comprised of 150 bottles of Hendricks Gin, it broke a Guinness World Record for the “largest paradise cocktail” category.
Judges from the famed reference book were on site for the proper verification.
Snoop put the clear liquor on the map in 1994 with his seminal hit “Gin & Juice” from his classic debut Doggy Style.
