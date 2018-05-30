Snoop Dogg Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Gin & Juice

Snoop Dogg continues to do it big; literally. He recently crafted a history breaking drink in ode to one of his signature songs.

The Long Beach legend set a record this past Memorial Day weekend with the help of fellow 213 members Warren G and Top Chef champion Michael Voltaggio. At the BottleRock Napa Valley festival Snoopy mixed a 550-liter gin and juice live on stage.

Comprised of 150 bottles of Hendricks Gin, it broke a Guinness World Record for the “largest paradise cocktail” category.

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

Judges from the famed reference book were on site for the proper verification.

In my @djkhaled voice another 1 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Snoop put the clear liquor on the map in 1994 with his seminal hit “Gin & Juice” from his classic debut Doggy Style.

Via NY Daily News

—

Photo: Getty