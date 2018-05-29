ABC Got Roseanne Barr’s Racist Ass Out The Paint

Roseanne Barr offered a weak apology to her racially-charged tweet towards former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, but it was too late. However, it wasn’t enough to satisfy the heads at ABC and her revived sitcom has now been canceled.

Barr’s name had been ringing since Tuesday morning (May 29) across social media after she tweeted the racist statement comparing Jarett to a character from the Planet of the Apes. Barr, or someone from her team, issued an apology statement via Twitter around the same time Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer to Roseanne, tweeted that she was quitting in wake of the scandal. Barr has also been let go by the ICM Partners talent agency according to still-developing reports.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

ABC President Channing Dungey, who is Black, published a statement that Roseanne would not air its upcoming extend series season. The reaction from fans on Twitter has been approving since news of the cancellation has gone public.

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

I'm legit surprised that ABC did the right thing about #Rosanne but I'm also happy that there were consequences. You have no 1st amendment right to a TV show. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 29, 2018

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

