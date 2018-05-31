Bethesda Teases ‘Fallout 76’ Ahead of E3, Not Much Details Revealed Though

Bethesda isn’t waiting for E3 to get gamers talking. Today the company pulled the lid of their next installment in their popular Fallout franchise.

It’s been just about three years since Bethesda launched Fallout 4 taking players to a radiated Boston, so one some folks could say a new Fallout game shouldn’t be that surprising. Today the game developer dropped a new teaser for Fallout 76 their latest adventure in post-apocalyptic action role-playing game. The teaser itself didn’t show much about the upcoming title except for a lone-survivor in a fallout shelter getting ready to embark on a journey.

Yesterday Bethesda teased followers on their Twitter account with just a cryptic tweet before starting a Twitch stream that only featured a Vault-Boy figure strategically placed in front of a television.

We are sure Bethesda will share more information about Fallout 76 during it’s June 10th E3 press conference. The game is slated to launch on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. With their interest growing in the Nintendo Switch console, we won’t be shocked if Fallout 76 lands on that console as well. You can watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming game below.

—