Orlando Brown Arrested In Las Vegas, Weirdo Raven-Symone Tattoo Visible In Mugshot

“Actor” Orlando Brown is living a life loaded with struggle. The former Disney actor was arrested in Las Vegas for narcotics possession, but perhaps more interesting is the Raven-Symone tattoo he recently got on his chest.

Reports TMZ:

The former “That’s So Raven” star was arrested Monday afternoon in Las Vegas after cops witnessed him go in and out of a motel in a high drug and prostitution area … according to law enforcement sources.

We’re told cops pulled over the cab Brown got in after he quickly left the motel, and he initially refused to cooperate with cops during the stop … so he was cuffed.

Our sources say cops found a bag of drugs on Brown — later determined to be meth — and a pipe … and also discovered a warrant out for his arrest for an unrelated domestic violence case.

Brown was booked on felony narcotics possession, and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. We’re told he’s currently still in lockup.

In case you glossed over, dude allegedly copped meth in that hotel.

Pray for Orlando Brown, this man clearly needs help. Also, he is a rough looking 30 years old.

Lastly, dude really has a damn Raven-Symone on his chest. We wish we could see the look on his face when he is finally lucid, and looks in the mirror.

Orlando Brown tattoos Raven Symone's face on his chest pic.twitter.com/L8IkSLdmBB — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) May 29, 2018

Photo: Las Vegas PD