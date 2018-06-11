Tika Sumpter Cast As Female Lead In Upcoming ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie

Paramount upcoming live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of the classic video game Sonic the Hedgehog has found its female lead.

Variety exclusively reports that Southside with You star Tika Sumpter is in negotiations to star opposite James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) in the upcoming film. The studio landed the movie back in 2017 and will bring the iconic character who first ran away with gamers hearts back in 1991 to the big screen for the first time ever.

Set to hit screens on November 15, 2019, Sonic The Hedgehog will be produced by Neal H. Moritz under his Original Film banner. Tim Miller who directed the blockbuster film Deadpool will also serve as executive producer on the movie as well. Toby Ascher. Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons are on board as co-producers on the film.

No details have been revealed about the film’s plot but a safe bet would be it would follow the story of Sonic taking on his nemesis Dr.Robonik in some shape or form.

Sumpter has been very busy, she has just wrapped another season of OWN and Tyler Perry soap opera The Have & Have Nots. She can also be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film The Old Man and the Gun and will star opposite Hollywood’s latest rising star Tiffany Haddish in Tyler Perry’s upcoming film The List.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Getty