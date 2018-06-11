Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Claims To Have Drake’s Pusha T Diss Track

Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli is once again putting his big nose in the middle of Hip-Hop business, but this time it could prove to be interesting if all holds true. The currently-jailed former pharmaceutical executive says he’s got his grubby hands on a USB drive that features the so-called career-ending diss tracks aimed from Drake aimed towards Pusha T and Kanye West.

Since the salvos between Drake’s “Duppy” and Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” respectively, many on the sidelines have been anticipating return fire from the OVO Sound boss but J Prince dashed all dreams by having Drizzy call off a response. Via Facebook with the assistance of a friend, Shkreli stated his claim on Saturday (June 9) that he has the response tracks in hand.

From Facebook:

I’m pleased to hear Lil Wayne’s Carter V will be released soon and his litigation has been settled. It is a great addition to his already impressive corpus.

Additionally, I am pleased to report my offices have received an unmarked USB disk containing what appears to be unpublished and newly created tracks by Drake, referencing recent events with respect to Pusha-T and Kanye West.

There are 10 tracks and some appear to be demo tracks by an unnamed artist to inspire a forthcoming, fully-produced “disrespect” musical piece. I would normally share a snippet as I have in the past but my present situation negates this possibility.

Let’s see if anything truly comes of this or if Shkreli is looking for some manner of a huge payoff for the alleged tracks.

—

Photo: Getty