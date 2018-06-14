Jay-Z Is Being Sued For Unpaid ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Royalties

Jay-Z might have another legal battle on his hands. A former consultant is alleging he is owed monies from the rapper/mogul’s classic debut’s total sales.

Raynard Herbert alleges he not only helped master Reasonable Doubt but also arranged Roc-A-Fella Records’ original distribution agreement with Priority Records. For his work, he was allegedly given one percent of the total profits.

He received royalties for his contribution from 1998 to 2008 then the payments stopped. “Ray Rae” followed up with the label on multiple occasions to collect but was unsuccessful.

Herbert has now filed suit not only against Jay-Z and Roc Nation but also his former partners in Roc-A-Fella Records Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke. He is accusing them of breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Raynard is asking for the sum of all the missing payments, interest and damages.

You can view the legal filing below.

Ray Rae v JAY-Z by Pitchfork News on Scribd

Via Complex

Photo: WENN.com