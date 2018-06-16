Beyoncé and Jay-Z Drop Joint Album ‘Everything Is Love’ on Tidal [LISTEN]

We knew Hova was up to something since he hasn’t had a shape up in a long minute. Today (June 16), Jay-Z and Beyoncé aka The Carters dropped a joint album called Everything Is Love.

Of course, it’s a Tidal exclusive for now.

Jigga and Queen Bey released a lean 9-track album to set your summer off and shuffle everyone else’s release dates.

First up is a video for track no. 2 aka “Ape Sh*t.” The visual was shot at the Louvre in Paris, May 2018 and directed by Ricky Saiz

You stream the full album below. Shout out to everyone scrambling to get Tidal right now.

—

Photo: Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup