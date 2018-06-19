Big Daddy Kane Kicks A Freestyle for Funk Master Flex [VIDEO]

To promote the 30th Anniversary of his cult classic debut album Long Live The Kane, Big Daddy Kane is throwing a concert at the Ford Amphitheater in Coney Island this Wednesday (June 20) and last night (June 18) the Brooklyn rapper gave listeners a taste of what’s in store.

Dropping by Funk Master Flex’s show on Hot 97 to promote his upcoming anniversary concert, Kane blessed listeners with a quick freestyle to remind everyone that though he’s up there in age he hasn’t lost a step by kicking rhymes like, “I’m the center in the game that blocked your shot/I’m the thug who came home to see who got my spot/I’m the Martin Luther King speech that changed the world/The Black Snake Moan that tamed ya girl.”

Bars are bars regardless of age, b.

Check out the freestyle in it’s entirety below and let us know if you’ll be making your way down to Coney Island tomorrow (June 20) to see a living Hip-Hop legend perform one more time.