JD Sets Off BET Awards Weekend w/ So So Def 25th Anniversary Party, Launches So So Def Radio

Jermaine Dupri is having a busy weekend. It’s the 25th anniversary of JD’s So So Def label, so course a party to kick of BET Awards Weekend was on the schedule as well as the launch of So So Def Radio.
Last night, the mayor of Atlanta was in Academy at Los Angeles and a who’s who including Nelly, Da Brat, Young Jeezy and Waka Flocka Flame were in the building to celebrated So So Def’s milestone. The night’s festivities were sponsored by Dutch Masters while notables like Stevie J, Mona Scott-Young, Rotimi and Webbie were also in the building.
Today (June 22), iHeartRadio announced the launch of So So Def Radio. Fans will be able to tune in and listen to nostalgia-inducing tracks like JD’s “Money Ain’t a Thang,” featuring Jay-Z, Da Brat’s “Da B Side,” featuring the Notorious B.I.G. amongst other So So Def classics.
Check out photos from last night’s party in the gallery.
So So Def 25th Anniversary Party w/ JD, Bow Wow, Nelly, Jeezy & More
So So Def 25th Anniversary Party w/ JD, Bow Wow, Nelly, Jeezy & More
1. Da Brat, Jeezy, JD - So So Def 25th Anniversary PartySource:A1 Media 1 of 6
2. J-Kwon and Nelly - So So Def 25th Anniversary PartySource:A1 Media 2 of 6
3. Waka Flocka - So So Def 25th Anniversary PartySource:A1 Media 3 of 6
4. Rotimi and Kenny Burns - So So Def 25th Anniversary PartySource:A1 Media 4 of 6
5. Bow Wow, Da Brat, JD - So So Def 25th Anniversary PartySource:A1 Media 5 of 6
6. Rotimi, Kenny Burns, Da Brat, Young Jeezy and JD - So So Def 25th Anniversary PartySource:A1 Media 6 of 6
—
Photo: A1 Media