EA Sports Trusts The Process, Joel Embiid Graces Cover of ‘NBA Live 19: The ONE Edition’

Last night (June 25th) during the NBA Awards, Electronic Arts decided to use the big stage to announce they indeed trust the process. Philadelphia 76’ers phenom and uber-talented big man Joel Embiid can add gracing the cover of NBA Live 19: The ONE Edition to his growing list of accomplishments in his still young but promising NBA career.

Embiid follows this years MVP, James Harden in having the distinct honor to grace the cover of the iconic NBA video game franchise. The move to put the unapologetically confident center on the cover is a no-brainer, he led his Sixers to the playoffs for the first time since 2012, landed his first all-star spot and averaged 23 pts and 11 rebounds a game.

Introducing the new face of NBA LIVE, @JoelEmbiid in The ONE Edition. Available September 7th #NBALIVE19 pic.twitter.com/Z2TGZDDLBl — EA SPORTS NBA LIVE (@EASPORTSNBA) June 26, 2018

In a statement Joshua Rabenovets, Senior Brand Director at EA SPORTS shared those exact sentiments stating: “Joel is a perfect fit to grace the cover of NBA LIVE 19. He is the voice of the new wave of basketball players and his on-court dominance, creative personality, and love for the fans made him an ideal choice for this year’s game.”

Embiid kept it real humble and added: “It’s great, it’s amazing. I’m thankful for this opportunity, especially as a basketball player. You work so hard because you have goals in life, you want to be in the Hall of Fame, but also, being on the cover of a video game is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I’m happy to be in this position.”

NBA Live 19 is looking to regain its seat on the throne as the premier basketball video game franchise belongs to the NBA 2K franchise. Earlier in the month, 2K announced that LeBron James will be gracing the cover of the 20th Anniversary Edition of the game.

EA states: “NBA LIVE 19 will empower players to build their squad and take on the world, one court at a time. Embiid will be joined by several other prolific ballers that will be revealed over the coming weeks, each of which has a special connection to NBA LIVE. Stay tuned for the next reveal in The Streets, coming early July.”

Congrats to Joel on the accomplishment lets just hope there is no jinx associated with this cover. So far James Harden hasn’t succumbed to it if there is one. You can peep the trailer for NBA Live 19 below.

Photo: EA Sports