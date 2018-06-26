Jay-Z Says Lawyers Overcharged Him In Overseeing TIDAL Purchase

Jay-Z was sued by a pair of Swedish law firms who claimed the business mogul didn’t honor his financial obligations to them in overseeing the particulars of the purchase of TIDAL. Hov hit back against the claims, saying that not only did he pay was owed but that the firms are attempting to overbill him.

One firm, Roschier, claims they are owed $294,000 while another, SEB, says they are still owed $304,383.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jay-Z claims the firms each “performed certain services for which they have been paid yet seek additional compensation.” He also alleges that any money they say they are owed came from their “own culpable conduct in overbilling” him.

Jigga also seems to say that the firms didn’t do their jobs to the full extent, arguing that the lawsuit should be tossed because they did not “perform under the contracts they now seek to enforce.”

S. Carter Enterprises is seeking to have the suit dismissed entirely.

This case is still pending.

