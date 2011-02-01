Eminem Stars In $1 Million Super Bowl Commercial

Eminem Lands $1M Lipton Super Bowl Ad

Marshall “Eminem” Mathers is continuing his road to Recovery by appearing in a Lipton Brisk Iced Tea Super Bowl commercial next week as a claymation figure.

The series of ad campaigns ran in the late 90’s with Frank Sinatra as one of the claymation pop culture icons.

The Shady Records exec is being featured as the voice and face of the recently revived commercial.

The New York Post reports that the ad will be a funny look into a day in the life of the rap star.

Mathers has been making a switch from his “shock core” lyrics to words with more substance with his latest release, Recovery.

His image has also taken somewhat of a turn as he has done television appearances (Entourage), is a featured performer at The Grammy Awards, and now he will become claymated during the biggest advertising blitz of the year.