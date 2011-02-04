Home > News

Taylor Swift Spits Her Favorite Nicki Minaj Verse [Video]

Written By ionehiphopwiredstaff

Posted February 4, 2011
Taylor Swift played host to Nashville’s 107.5 radio station Thursday and while in the building, gave listener’s a taste of her rap skills.

The 21-year-old pop singer was asked to pick a song for the station to play and requested a bonus cut from Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday album “Super Bass.”

The songstress also added that she could spit every verse on the track and was coaxed to prove it on the mic.

Check Taylor Swift rapping Nicki Minaj below.

 

 

 

