Home > Beyonce

Jay-Z, Kanye West May Join Beyonce At Glastonbury Festival

Written By ionehiphopwiredstaff

Posted April 15, 2011
Leave a comment

R&B superstar Beyonce is headlining this year’s Glastonbury festival and rumor has it she has something special up her sleeve for her show closing performance.

According to The Mirror, B will pull out all the stops and bring out a number of celebrity guess boost her set. Sources close to the matter claim the songstress will employ Kanye West, Coldplay front man Chris Martin and hubby Jay-Z.

U2 and Cold Play are also headlining this year’s festival – acknowledged as the largest open-air music concert in the world – whcih takes place in Somerset, England, June 22-26.

In other news, B recently released promo art for her forthcoming single Girl (That Rule The World), seen below:

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Darius ‘Deezle’ Harrison Talks Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Lil Wayne, Time As In-House Producer For Cash Money

Kendrick Lamar Speaks On New Album, Working With J.Cole, & Why He’s Down With Lil B [Video]

Jim Jones Talks “Capo”, Reuniting With Cam’Ron & Marriage Plans With Chrissy Lampkin [Video]

Meagan Good Talks New Rap Career, Wants To Work With Ludacris, Lil Wayne [Video]

 

"girl" , Beyoncé , Cold Play , concert , Kanye West , U2

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE