Hypebeast Alert: A New Coach x BAPE Collaboration Is Here [Photos]

If you thought monogram season was behind us, think again. Coach has unveiled a new capsule with BAPE.

As spotted on High Snobiety the American luxury design house is taking things to the streets with their newest drop. Their second collection with the iconic streetwear brand meshes both of their signature marks quite nicely. Celebrating the shared optimistic and authentic attitude of their hometowns, New York and Tokyo, the collection of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories combines BAPE’s authority in streetwear with Coach’s legacy of craftsmanship. To bring the pieces to life Coach has enlisted the talents of Cordae’, Meg Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan and Selena Gomez.

Included in the collection are bags, hoodies and t-shirts printed with a limited-edition pattern that merges the house’s iconic Signature with BAPE’s APE HEAD logo. At first review the clear standout is their iteration of the BAPE STA sneaker. It receives a denim treatment on the upper panel with the BAPE star in brown leather which is accompanied by the Stuart Vevers’ graphic. The dinosaur has become a staple in Coach’s most popular seasons. But if you are trying to cop these kicks we wish you a big good luck with that. It is already sold out.

The Coach x BAPE collection is available now; you can shop it here