Hypebeast Alert: BAPE Announces New Capsule Collection Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’

While we still wait for Baby Yoda toys to hit the shelves, we are getting some drip from the BAPE in the form of t-shirts featuring popular characters from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

The iconic streetwear brand announced a new capsule collection in collaboration with Lucasfilms that pays tribute to the hit Star Wars original show, The Mandalorian. The t-shirts will not only feature the brand’s famous mascot Baby Milo but The Child (Baby Yoda) and the series titular character and reluctant hero, The Mandalorian drawn in Bape’s popular style as well as Star Wars branding.

The collection which arrives on Saturday (Feb.29) consists of three T-shirts that all come in either black or white. They reportedly will cost $75 each, but on BAPE’s website, the price is listed at $115. We expect this collection to sell out rather quickly, so you better be on top of your game and hit up the select BAPE locations and BAPE.com to secure your t-shirt at a retail price.

This latest collection is part of a long line of collaborations the streetwear brand has released. Earlier this month, the company announced a capsule collection with Pusha T as well as Reggaeton star, J Balvin. Back in 2019, BAPE teamed up with Detroit rapper, Big Sean for his own capsule collection as well.

Lil Wayne got in on the act and was the face of BAPE’s collaboration with UGG. It looks like BAPE is gearing to have a very busy 2020.

Photo: Patrick McMullan / Getty