Hypebeast Alert: BAPE Is Releasing A Big Sean Capsule Collection [Photos]

Big Sean has a new level up that is a nod to his rookie years. BAPE has curated pieces in his honor.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Detroit artist is the face of a new collection from the Japanese streetwear brand. Not only is he leading the campaign but the clothing bears his likeness and more importantly his bars. The collaboration follows the brand’s BAPE Heads Show Merch from 2018 which featured cartoon renditions of Lil Yatchy, Pusha T, Kid Cudi and Wiz Khalifa.

In this new drop are a range of short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts. To no surprise their signature camouflage print is also included in the design scheme. To commemorate his namesake he is animated along the company’s mascot Baby Milo. Additionally the branding is tailored to the “Single Again” rapper with “A Bathing Don Life” on the front of the black selection and “Closet Looking Like Planet Of The Bathing Apes” on the back.

The BAPE x Big Sean collection drops on November 16 with a meet and greet being hosted at the BAPE Los Angeles store. You can see the look book below.

Photo: WENN.com