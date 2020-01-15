Hypebeast Alert: A Pusha T x BAPE Collection Is Here [Photos]

One of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated lyricists is about to get more tribute. BAPE has announced a Pusha T capsule.

Hypebeast is reporting that King Push will be the face of an upcoming collection from the streetwear giant. Following their uber popular BAPE Heads drop, which featured cartoon versions of Lil Yatchy, Kid Cudi, Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa, this drop will feature an animated drawing of Brick James throughout several key pieces. He is portrayed wearing the very much hyped Bapesta sneakers and a headband over his signature braids.

The “If You Know You Know” rapper is joined by the brand’s lovable mascot Baby Milo. Naturally their streetwear staples all make the cut including sweatshirts, t-shirts and pullovers. Also in their mix is their infamous Shark Face hoodie. According to the article Pusha designed all the wears down to the color combinations.

This is the not first time Push has worked with the A Bathing Ape. In the mid 2000’s he and his brother No Malice popularized the Japanese label by sporting the luxury priced goods and injecting them throughout their most classic works including Hell Hath No Fury and the Re-Up Gang mixtapes. According to Hip-Hop folklore the Lil Wayne and Pusha T beef started because Thornton perceived Weezy was jacking their fashion style.

The BAPE x Pusha T collection be available starting Saturday, January 18 at all A Bathing Ape retail locations across the world and their online store. You can peep more of items below.

Photo: BAPE

HipHopWired Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE