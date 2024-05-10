Subscribe
Food & Drink

No Beef: McDonald’s Drops New Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Burgers and fries may be your first thought when considering fast food, but the chicken sandwich got something to say. Case in point, McDonald’s recently dropped a new Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich to keep your culinary options at the golden arches varied.

McDonald’s touts the southern-style sandwich, which features spicy Cajun Ranch sauce as, “soul food flavors of the South.” This version of the McCrispy Sandwich also includes applewood smoked bacon and crinkle cut pickles, in a toasted potato roll. You can also up the ante with the Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy, which adds Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce to the mix.

The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich is available at McDonald’s for a limited time.

But wait…

 

RELATED TAGS

mcdonalds

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close