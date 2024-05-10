No Beef: McDonald’s Drops New Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Burgers and fries may be your first thought when considering fast food, but the chicken sandwich got something to say. Case in point, McDonald’s recently dropped a new Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich to keep your culinary options at the golden arches varied.

McDonald’s touts the southern-style sandwich, which features spicy Cajun Ranch sauce as, “soul food flavors of the South.” This version of the McCrispy Sandwich also includes applewood smoked bacon and crinkle cut pickles, in a toasted potato roll. You can also up the ante with the Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy, which adds Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce to the mix.

The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich is available at McDonald’s for a limited time.

But wait…