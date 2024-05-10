Subscribe
Technology

Apple Crushed For “Tone-Deaf” iPad Pro AD

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Apple Slammed On X For Tone-Deaf "Crushed!" iPad Pro AD

Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip

Apple usually nails its product ads, but the tech giant is now receiving backlash for its iPad Pro ad spot, which many perceive as tone-deaf.

Following its “Let Loose” event that was all about the Apple iPad, showing a new Pro model, refreshed iPad Air, and accessories, many on X, formerly Twitter, we’re not feeling the new spot called “Crush!” introducing the new iPad Pro to the world.

The company apologized for the commercial that showed creative tools and instruments, such as a piano, paint, record player, and more, being crushed to reveal the new, slimmer iPad Pro model.

In a statement shared with Ad Age, Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of marketing, said Apple “missed the mark.”

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Myhren told the website. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Social Media Crushes The Tech Giant

The apology was a direct result of the well-deserved backlash against the ad. Creatives criticized the company on social media.

Actor Hugh Grant called the commercial “destruction of human experience,” and Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano instructed Apple CEO Tim Cook to “READ THE ROOM, BRO. CUZ THIS SHIT IS ACTUALLY PSYCHOTIC.”

“This feels like the first ad that is a tone deaf miss from Apple. An ad showing beautiful tools of human creativity being crushed to be replaced by the newest and thinnest gadget feels antithetical to Apple. I’d expect this from an AI company not Apple,” another user on X wrote

Even this company is capable of dropping the ball.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. They sure didn’t

2. Yup

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. Oof

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

Apple iPad Pro
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Black Twitter: A People's History
News

Hulu Debuts ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ Docuseries

Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich
Food & Drink

No Beef: McDonald’s Drops New Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy Sandwich

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York
News

Joe Biden Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” In Anti-Trump Campaign Ad

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
News

Cardi B Defends Met Gala Carpet Flub On Chinese Gown Designer

iPad Pro M4 Chip 10 items
Technology

Apple Crushed For “Tone-Deaf” iPad Pro AD

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
News

Intruder Arrested At Drake’s Home In Toronto

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close